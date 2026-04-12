Reports: Vice, Vic vs. DongYan at the MMFF 2026

RUMORS are swirling that GMA Network and ABS-CBN are preparing a film for the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2026 featuring the comeback tandem of Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera.

There are also reports that Vic Sotto and Vice Ganda may collaborate for the first time in the upcoming MMFF.

Speculation has also surfaced about a possible film featuring the SexBomb Dancers. However, these remain unconfirmed reports from sources in the capital.

Some producers are reportedly still hesitant about participating, noting that cinema attendance declined last year amid rising costs and economic challenges.

“How can we stay ‘business as usual’ when rising costs and crisis are changing how people spend?” Regal Entertainment’s Roselle Monteverde said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

The deadline for the submission of letters of intent for MMFF 2026 is set on May 15, while script submissions are due on June 15. The deadline for finished films is Sept. 30. / TRC S