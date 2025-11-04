Rescue race on amid deadly toll

Cebu

Hundreds of houses were destroyed in Barangay San Isidro, Talisay City, on Tuesday, after the Mananga River overflowed due to heavy rains brought by typhoon Tino. /
Hundreds of houses were destroyed in Barangay San Isidro, Talisay City, on Tuesday, after the Mananga River overflowed due to heavy rains brought by typhoon Tino. /Photo by Juan Carlo de Vela
Published on

TYPHOON Tino made landfall in Borbon, Cebu, at 5:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, leaving 48 residents from Cebu City, Cebu Province and Mandaue City dead, while 28 Cebu City residents are reported missing.

Rescuers pull a boat carrying residents rescued from their flood-damaged homes as they continue to search for others needing assistance in Villa del Rio, Barangay Bacayan, Cebu City, on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. Typhoon Tino unleashed severe flooding that damaged numerous houses and vehicles. /
Rescuers pull a boat carrying residents rescued from their flood-damaged homes as they continue to search for others needing assistance in Villa del Rio, Barangay Bacayan, Cebu City, on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. Typhoon Tino unleashed severe flooding that damaged numerous houses and vehicles. / Photo by Juan Carlo de Vela

As of this report, rescuers are still responding to calls for rescue from residents of the Municipality of Liloan, Consolacion and Compostela. There have been no clear reports as to the extent of the damage in the town of Borbon.

Modern public utility jeepneys were swept away by the severe flooding after the Butuanon River overflowed in Barangay Casuntingan, Mandaue City, on Tuesday, due to typhoon Tino. /
Modern public utility jeepneys were swept away by the severe flooding after the Butuanon River overflowed in Barangay Casuntingan, Mandaue City, on Tuesday, due to typhoon Tino. / Photo by Cherry Ann Virador
Shanties located under and on the sides of the Mananga Bridge in Tabunok, Talisay City, were destroyed by the strong current of the Mananga River caused by typhoon Tino on Tuesday. /
Shanties located under and on the sides of the Mananga Bridge in Tabunok, Talisay City, were destroyed by the strong current of the Mananga River caused by typhoon Tino on Tuesday. / Photo by Juan Carlo de Vela

Rescue operations in Cebu Province and Cebu City continued as reports of families trapped in their homes were being shared on social media platforms.

The Christmas tree at Mandaue City’s Heritage Plaza toppled over Tuesday morning due to the strong winds brought by typhoon Tino. /
The Christmas tree at Mandaue City’s Heritage Plaza toppled over Tuesday morning due to the strong winds brought by typhoon Tino. / Photo by April Blanche Cabañog

Pagasa has warned Cebu residents to stay alert, as strong winds and rains will still be experienced even though typhoon Tino is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Wednesday, Nov. 5.

