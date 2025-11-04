Rescue race on amid deadly toll

TYPHOON Tino made landfall in Borbon, Cebu, at 5:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, leaving 48 residents from Cebu City, Cebu Province and Mandaue City dead, while 28 Cebu City residents are reported missing.
As of this report, rescuers are still responding to calls for rescue from residents of the Municipality of Liloan, Consolacion and Compostela. There have been no clear reports as to the extent of the damage in the town of Borbon.
Rescue operations in Cebu Province and Cebu City continued as reports of families trapped in their homes were being shared on social media platforms.
Pagasa has warned Cebu residents to stay alert, as strong winds and rains will still be experienced even though typhoon Tino is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Wednesday, Nov. 5.