Rescuers chase signs of life in landfill ruins

A LACK of specialized equipment has been cited as a major factor behind the slow pace of search and rescue operations at the collapsed Binaliw landfill. Responders continue to work under dangerous and complex conditions as the crisis enters its fifth day, Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026.

Rescue mode remains active

Addressing concerns from victims’ families regarding the pace of operations, Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival explained that teams remain in “rescue mode,” despite more than 72 hours having passed since the Jan. 8 collapse. Archival stated that responders are still operating under the hope that some of those trapped beneath the massive pile of debris may still be alive.

The City initially allotted three days for search and rescue. Authorities are expected to decide later Monday afternoon whether to continue these efforts or officially shift to a “retrieval” operation, depending on updated assessments from ground teams.

Detection of potential life

Archival disclosed that a specialized team from Apex Mining in Davao is assisting with detection equipment capable of identifying signs of life beneath debris. According to the mayor, the equipment recently detected indications of life, prompting authorities to push forward with rescue efforts despite the inherent risks.

However, the mayor urged patience, noting that rescuers must proceed cautiously. The structures buried under the garbage include metal buildings, which pose significant hazards and could shift dangerously during excavation.

Funding and safety challenges

Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak has requested P40 million from the mayor’s office to procure or mobilize additional heavy and specialized equipment. Tumulak urged authorities not to halt the search, emphasizing the emotional toll on the families waiting for news.

Rescuers face grueling conditions, including the overpowering stench of decomposing waste and the physical danger of sharp metal components buried within the landfill.

“Rescuers are exposed to the stench and must work carefully due to sharp metal components, which increase the risk of injury,” Tumulak said.

Casualty update and mobilization

As of 8:48 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 12, the death toll has climbed to eight, while 28 individuals remain missing. The missing include 21 workers from Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Inc. and seven from subcontractors.