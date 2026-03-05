Researchers urge better water management after Typhoon Tino floods Metro Cebu

Typhoon Tino dumped heavy rain over Metro Cebu, causing rivers to overflow and flooding many neighborhoods within hours. Scientists say the disaster shows the urgent need for better water management before another extreme storm hits.

Researchers from the University of the Philippines Diliman’s Institute of Environmental Science and Meteorology studied the flooding caused by Typhoon Tino. They said the event revealed weaknesses in how fast-growing cities manage their watersheds, or land areas where rainwater drains into rivers.

The scientists said the intense rainfall was the main cause of the floods. However, they warned that stronger planning, better infrastructure and coordinated government policies are needed to reduce damage in future storms.

River basins studied

The research focused on the Guadalupe and Kinalumsan river basins, two waterways that drain large areas of Metro Cebu.

Using hydrologic modeling and environmental data, the team examined how the river basins reacted to the storm’s extreme rainfall.

Their analysis showed that flood levels during Typhoon Tino were mainly caused by the large amount of rain that fell in a short time. The storm brought about 428 millimeters of rain within 24 hours.

The heavy downpour overwhelmed drainage systems and pushed water through river channels and low-lying communities.

Basin-wide water management

Researchers said Metro Cebu needs a basin-wide stormwater management strategy. This approach treats entire river systems as connected networks instead of separate drainage areas.

Planning at the watershed level can help officials identify where rainwater collects, where rivers overflow and where flood control structures should be built.

The study recommends wider use of detention ponds and catchment basins. These structures store rainwater during heavy storms and release it slowly to prevent sudden flooding.

Stronger land-use planning

The researchers also stressed the need for stricter land-use planning, especially in areas near rivers and coastal zones that often flood.

They suggested keeping buffer zones of at least 50 meters from riverbanks and up to 100 meters in vulnerable coastal areas.

These buffer zones can reduce flood risk and protect natural pathways where water flows during heavy rain.

Localized flood warnings

Another recommendation is the creation of localized flood early warning systems.

National weather advisories can warn people about approaching typhoons. But many communities do not have real-time monitoring of river levels and rainfall.

Local systems that track water levels and rainfall could help authorities give earlier warnings and start evacuations before floodwaters become dangerous.

Urban growth pressures

The study also pointed to challenges caused by rapid urban growth.

As Metro Cebu expands, more land is covered by roads, buildings and concrete. This reduces the amount of rainwater that can soak into the ground.

As a result, more water flows across the surface and puts pressure on drainage systems during strong storms.

Researchers recommended using nature-based solutions in city planning. These include green spaces, permeable surfaces and natural drainage corridors that absorb rainwater and slow runoff.

They also said local governments, national agencies and research groups must work more closely together. Flood risks cross city boundaries, so managing river basins requires cooperation among several areas.

Next phase of research

The study on the Guadalupe and Kinalumsan river basins is the first phase of a larger effort to study flooding in Metro Cebu.

Researchers plan to examine other river systems, including the Mananga, Cotcot and Butuanon basins, which also flooded during Typhoon Tino.

Scientists said extreme rainfall events are becoming more frequent and more intense. Without stronger watershed management and long-term planning, Metro Cebu could face repeated flooding disasters.

Typhoon Tino was a natural event, researchers said, but the scale of future disasters will depend largely on how governments prepare for the next storm. / MVG