Resident surrenders gun-making materials in Danao City

MATERIALS used for making firearms were surrendered to personnel of the 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC) of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, October 5, 2025, in Sitio Lantawan, Barangay Cahumayan, Danao City.

The PMFC personnel were conducting a proactive Internal Security Operation (ISO) and anti-criminality drive under Oplan Katok in the area when a resident approached them to voluntarily surrender the materials used in making firearms.

The surrendered items included various steel piles (round and flat), one lower receiver of a caliber .45 pistol, one AR15 handle, one drill chuck, one bench grinder, and one bench motor.

All items are now in the custody of the 1st PMFC of the CPPO.

This development follows the arrest of two suspects on October 2, 2025, who were caught manufacturing homemade firearms in Danao City.

Police said the continuing campaign against illegal firearms has encouraged the community to take the initiative in putting an end to the production of such weapons in their area.

Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan, chief of the Police Regional Office (PRO) 7, commended the surrender of the materials by a concerned citizen in Barangay Cahumayan and urged others to take advantage of the government’s assistance programs.

“We commend those who choose to stop and turn over illicit tools. We call on others engaged in this unlawful trade to stop and avail themselves of alternative livelihood and reintegration programs offered by the government. While we will firmly enforce the law, our aim is to provide lawful pathways for those willing to change,” Maranan said.

He said the PRO 7 remains committed, in coordination with local government units and stakeholders, to stopping the spread of loose firearms and dismantling the illegal gun-making industry across Central Visayas. (AYB)