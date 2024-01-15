Residential electricity rates up by P0.19/kWh for Jan-Feb billing

VISAYAN Electric residential consumers will experience an increase of P0.19/kWh for their January-February billing. The hike is caused by the increase in generation rates at the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) and the transmission charges of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP).

The increase brings the average residential electricity rate from P11.43/kWh last December 2023 to P11.62/kWh. Consequently, households consuming a minimum of 200kWh per month can anticipate an additional charge of P38.00 for the January-February billing cycle.

With this, Visayan Electric urges its customers to practice energy conservation, especially with the rising weather temperatures being experienced lately. Historically, energy consumption tends to spike when the weather is hot due to increased reliance on cooling appliances.

Engr. Raul Lucero, President and COO of Visayan Electric, underscores the importance of energy-conscious choices. Lucero recommends exploring natural means of cooling homes, emphasizing the significance of proper ventilation.

"Natural ventilation is key to making your homes feel airy and cool, especially during the night," he said.

Furthermore, he suggests a simple yet impactful change – swapping incandescent light bulbs for energy-efficient LEDs. Beyond the energy savings, this switch helps mitigate the heat generated by incandescent bulbs, contributing to a more cost-efficient and comfortable living environment. (PR)