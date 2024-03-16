Residential rates to go up

Visayan Electric is set to increase the rate for residential consumers by P0.13 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) in its March-April billing cycle.

In a statement, the utility firm said the hike, caused by an increase in the transmission charges imposed by the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines, brings the total electricity rate from P11.25 per kWh in February to P11.38 per kWh.

“This means that a household consuming a monthly average of 200 kWh can anticipate an additional charge of P26 in their March-April billing,” Visayan Electric said.

Dry spell

Raul Lucero, president and chief operating officer of Visayan Electric, urged consumers to practice energy conservation measures amid the ongoing dry spell in Cebu.

“The intense heat we are experiencing often leads to increased reliance on air conditioning. Hence, I urge everyone to exercise mindfulness to prevent any unpleasant surprises in their bills,” he said.

Recently, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) forecast an extended dry spell for Cebu and neighboring provinces due to the prevailing El Niño conditions.

It may persist until the end of May, according to Pagasa. (EHP WITH PR)