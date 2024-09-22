Residents, activists: Assess coal plant’s health impacts

A POWER distributor that operates two of the eight coal-fired power plants in Toledo City, Cebu has been urged to conduct health impact assessment (HIA) of its planned third plant.

“The community cannot bear another power plant without knowing the long-term impacts on our health and environment,” said Estela Patalinghug, Visayas coordinator of the Philippine Movement for Climate Justice (PMCJ), in a statement on Sept. 17, 2024.

More than 70 residents, including senior citizens, from Barangay Bato, Awihao, and Daanlungsod, held a protest last Sept. 13, expressing their opposition to the expansion of Aboitiz Power’s Therma Visayas Inc. (TVI) with the construction of a third coal-fired power plant.

The anti-coal coalition Citizens of Coal Communities for Clean Air and Climate Justice, in partnership with PMCJ, organized the protest.

“We demand that Aboitiz Power start putting people’s health over profit,” Patalinghug said.

The groups presented a petition to TVI highlighting the community’s concerns and the legal requirement for an HIA. They said residents of Toledo City are demanding HIAs for coal-fired power plants, citing health risks and environmental damage.

Wastewater from these plants threatens the Tañon Strait, and their expansion contributes to climate change, according to the climate activists.

The PCMJ said they are determined to continue their fight until TVI and Aboitiz Power prioritize community well-being and comply with legal requirements.

“We won’t stop until we end coal. Our health and environment are at risk,” said Lito Vasquez, PMCJ’s senior executive officer on health Impacts. / CDF