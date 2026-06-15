Residents complain of foul odor from SRP garbage transfer station

RESIDENTS in Sitio Asuphoa, Barangay Basak San Nicolas, Cebu City have raised concerns over the foul odor they say is coming from the garbage transfer area at the South Road Properties (SRP), particularly when strong winds blow toward their community.

In an interview with SunStar on June 15, 2026, several residents said the smell occasionally reaches their homes, causing discomfort among families living near the area.

Jennifer Dianon, a resident of Sitio Asuphoa, said she worries about the possible effects of the odor on children and other vulnerable members of the community.

"Yes, it is dangerous for children, especially those who have weak immune systems," Dianon said.

According to Dianon, the smell becomes more noticeable during windy days when air from the direction of the transfer area is carried toward nearby houses.

Roberto Ferasis, another resident of the area, shared a similar experience but noted that the smell does not usually stay for long.

"Yes, we can also smell the bad odor coming from the dumpsite, but it doesn't really take long. It usually passes after a while," Ferasis said.

Meanwhile, Barangay Basak San Nicolas Captain Norman Navarro said his office has not received any formal complaints regarding the odor.

However, he acknowledged the concerns raised by residents and said the barangay will discuss the matter with community leaders.

"As of now, we have not received any complaints from residents regarding the smell coming from the dumpsite," Navarro said.

He said the barangay plans to hold a meeting with its officials and leaders to hear the sentiments of residents and discuss possible measures that may help address the issue.

One of the suggestions that may be taken up during the meeting is encouraging residents living closest to the transfer area to wear face masks whenever the odor becomes noticeable.

"We will discuss the issue with our leaders during our meeting. One of the suggestions is the use of face masks for residents near the area, but we still need to hear the sentiments of the community," Navarro said.

The barangay captain added that the odor is usually due to the direction of the wind and does not remain in the area for an extended period.

"The smell doesn't really last long. It is usually carried by the wind depending on its direction," he said.

Navarro also noted that personnel managing the transfer area regularly apply chemicals and deodorizing sprays whenever garbage is unloaded in an effort to minimize unpleasant odors.

The complaints surfaced as Cebu City continues efforts to improve its waste management operations at SRP.

The City Government is currently preparing to implement a "no-touch ground policy" that would prevent garbage from being unloaded directly onto the ground at the transfer area.

Under the proposed system, garbage collected by barangay and Department of Public Services (DPS) trucks will be transferred directly into larger hauling trucks through a ramp system before being transported to disposal sites.

DPS head Paul Gelasque said the City is pushing ahead with the project while waiting to see if parts of the Binaliw landfill, run by Prime Integrated Waste Solutions, can reopen.

To manage current waste, the city continues to dump waste in Aloguinsan and clear out the accumulated waste at the SRP transfer station.

Though community members wait for improvements that will lessen the odor affecting nearby residential zones, local authorities have expressed readiness to explore further interventions to safeguard vulnerable families in the immediate vicinity. (Lucrece Gian Mae Lausa and Jasmine Vergantiños, CNU interns)