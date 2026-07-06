Residents look to mayor’s 1st Soca for answers on City’s problems

FLOODING, traffic congestion, garbage collection and the future of Carbon Public Market are among the issues many Cebu City residents hope Mayor Nestor Archival will address when he delivers his first State of the City Address (Soca) on Tuesday, July 7, 2026.

Residents interviewed by SunStar Cebu said they want more than a review of the administration’s accomplishments. They are looking for concrete plans to tackle long-standing problems that continue to affect their daily lives as the administration enters its second year in office.

The Soca will open the annual organizational session of the 17th Cebu City Council at 2 p.m. at the Cebu City Session Hall. After the mayor’s address, councilors will proceed with their annual reorganization, electing the chamber’s officers, adopting the house rules and reconstituting the standing committees that will steer the City’s legislative agenda for fiscal year 2026-2027.

According to the session agenda signed by Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña, the organizational session will begin with the vice mayor’s address, followed by Archival’s Soca. After a brief recess, the council will reconvene to elect its officers and committee chairpersons.

Flood control; waste management

Cristy Duazo, 35, who has sold goods along P. Burgos St. in the downtown area for nearly four years, said she hopes the City Government will give priority to flood control and better garbage management.

“I just hope the City’s garbage collection and waste management will be improved, especially during the rainy season when flooding becomes a problem,” she said in Cebuano.

Jhiemdy Vallejos, a 24-year-old call center agent, shared the concern, saying clogged drainage systems and improper waste disposal continue to worsen flooding during heavy rains.

Vallejos said that when she still lived in Barangay Guadalupe, she had to leave home much earlier because the area often flooded and was littered with garbage, which she said also posed health risks.

She also urged the City Government to improve the public transportation system to help ease traffic congestion.

Duazo also called for stronger public safety measures, saying theft and violent crime remain concerns among residents.

Carbon market concerns

Vendors at Carbon Public Market are likewise hoping the mayor will address issues surrounding the ongoing redevelopment project.

Paulina Perla Flores, 68, who has sold fruit at Carbon market for about 27 years, appealed for affordable stalls and security for small vendors.

“All I want is for us vendors to have a permanent place to stay. I also hope we won’t be charged high fees or be assigned to expensive stalls,” she said in Cebuano.

She said many small vendors remain uncertain about their future as the redevelopment project continues.

Meanwhile, Alfredo Tura, 60, who sells native pandan bags, repeated the vendors’ opposition to what they described as the privatization of Carbon Public Market.

First Soca

The Soca will be Archival’s first comprehensive report on his administration’s performance since taking office in June 2025. He had served as councilor for multiple terms.

During his inaugural policy address last year, the mayor presented a 10-point executive agenda focused on completing the Cebu City Medical Center, expanding healthcare services, strengthening food security, improving education and accelerating digital government services.

He also discussed supporting small businesses, implementing climate-resilient programs, addressing housing concerns, improving traffic management, expanding public safety initiatives and strengthening social welfare programs.

The mayor is expected to report on the progress of those commitments while outlining his administration’s priorities for the remainder of his three-year term.

Reorganization

Following the Soca, the council will proceed with its reorganization. It will elect the chamber’s officers, including the president pro tempore, majority floor leader, first and second assistant majority floor leaders, minority floor leader and assistant minority floor leader.

Councilors will also elect the chairpersons, vice chairpersons and members of all standing committees.

Under the current committee structure, Councilor Dave Tumulak chairs the committee on budget and finance, which oversees the City’s annual appropriations, supplemental budgets and major fiscal measures.

Other key committees are chaired by Councilors Francis Esparis for social services, Harold Go for trade and commerce and urban planning, Mikel Rama for laws and housing, Joel Garganera for environment, Pastor Alcover Jr. for agriculture and markets, Councilor Edgardo Labella II for infrastructure and information and communications technology and Harry Eran for public service.

Several major committees are headed by members of the minority bloc. Councilors Michelle Abella Cellona chairs the committee on health; Paul Labra II, public order and safety, Vice Mayor Osmeña, education; and Councilor Nice Archival, tourism and sister cities.

Whether those assignments remain unchanged or are redistributed will be decided during the organizational session.

The reorganization will also test whether the Barug-Kusog coalition can retain the legislative majority it secured when the 17th City Council convened last year.

The coalition currently holds the chamber’s top leadership posts, with Councilor Phillip Zafra serving as president pro tempore, Tumulak as majority floor leader, Garganera as first assistant majority floor leader and Esparis as second assistant majority floor leader.

The Bando Osmeña-Pundok Kauswagan, led by Osmeña, remains the recognized minority bloc, with Councilor Noel Wenceslao Andales serving as minority floor leader and Councilor Alvin Arcilla as assistant minority floor leader. / CAV WITH JINELLE SIMBAJON & GERVIE PALUGA, UP CEBU INTERNS