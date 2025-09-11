Residents, mayor raise alarm over collapsing Budlaan flood control project

Antolihao also criticized DPWH’s lack of coordination, saying they only coordinate at the start of the project, but once it’s finished, they just leave.

Some residents echoed her concerns.

“The riprap they built was just piled stones without cement,” said Nora Ramos, who lamented that despite the project’s large budget, it had no solid foundation.

Ramos recounted that on August 12, 2025, her home was swept away by floods.

Barangay tanods have resorted to makeshift repairs, patching the damaged riprap with sacks to slow down the collapse.

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival, who inspected the site on Thursday, September 11, 2025, confirmed the community’s fears after observing that parts of the wall had already collapsed.

“In my personal opinion, since I’m an engineer, that was not the right way to do the work. It was too easy -- you were just stacking stones,” Archival said.

The mayor noted that preliminary information suggested the DPWH implemented the project in 2019, but he has yet to receive an official report identifying the contractor.

He added that the walls lacked steel bars (kabilya) and concrete reinforcement, making them vulnerable to rushing water.

Archival has directed the Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW) to recommend immediate measures. He also warned that the project may no longer be covered by warranty, given its 2019 completion date.

The flood control structure is located near a National Housing Authority relocation site, which Archival fears could also be threatened if the walls continue to erode. (Bryce Ken Abellon, USJ-R intern/With CAV)