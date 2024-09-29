Residents oppose cell tower project over health risks

RESIDENTS of Purok Pomelo in Minglanilla, Cebu have expressed strong opposition against the proposed construction of a cell site tower, voicing concerns about potential health risks associated with radiation exposure.

In a letter dated Sept. 22, 2024, concerned residents called for community support, noting that 41 residents have signed in opposition to the proposed plan.

They also urged the barangay council to reconsider, emphasizing the need for alternatives that prioritize public health and effectively address community concerns.

In an interview on Monday, Sept. 23, Wilfredo Anoos, a resident of Purok Pomelo in Calajoan, Minglanilla, cited the residential zoning, high population density, and concerns about potential radiation risks from the tower as the main reasons for their stance.

He added that they were frustrated after being told again that a cell site will be built in their neighborhood without any consultation, despite earlier promises to involve them.

He said an announcement was made last Sept. 22, for the second time, that a cell site would be built in the neighborhood.

“During both the first meeting and yesterday (Sept. 22), we consistently expressed our stance that we do not agree with the construction of a cell site in our residential area,” said Anoos.

Citing scientific studies and personal observations, the residents believe that radiation from these sites can pose health risks when located near homes.

“We are deeply concerned about the potential impact on our health and the well-being of our families,” said Anoos.

Cell sites, or mobile phone base stations, are required for supporting mobile phone communication, including calls and data transmission between wireless devices.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in an advisory in 2020, quoted the International Commission on Non-ionizing Radiation (ICNIRP), which said that antennas installed in cell sites emit radiofrequency radiation (RFR), “which at very high levels, can heat up body tissues. However, it is very unlikely that a person could be exposed to RFR levels greater than the limits specified by DOH Administrative Order No. 175 s. 2004.”

The FDA, in the same advisory, added that the ICNIRP maintains that any adverse health effect caused by exposure to RFR is only possible at high powered or intensity exposures that exceed limits and safe distances in front of the antennas “that are normally inaccessible to the public.” / JBB