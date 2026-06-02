Residents question noise, dust from port project in Consolacion

CONSTRUCTION work on the New Cebu International Container Port (NCICP) project in Barangay Tayud in Consolacion town, northern Cebu has prompted complaints from nearby residents over noise and dust, but the contractor said measures are in place to reduce the impact on surrounding communities.

Lilia Pidejero, project coordinator of HJ Shipbuilding and Construction, said construction work creates disturbances but they have been taking steps to reduce their effect on residents, including students.

Pidejero said activities that produce noise are limited to 9 p.m. in most cases, while other work that produces little noise may continue beyond that period.

“Part of the Environmental Impact Statement study is the expectation that there will be noise during construction. What we are doing is limiting activities that generate excessive noise until around 9 p.m. or even earlier whenever possible,” she said in an interview on Monday, June 1, 2026.

The issue surfaced after residents complained that construction noise was affecting children and students studying at night.

While the company has not committed to further reducing operating hours, Pidejero said it remains open to discussing concerns raised by affected communities through their barangay officials.

She said the company had conducted information drives for residents and barangay officials to explain the project’s potential impacts and the mitigation measures included in its environmental management plan.

“If there are concerns from the community, it is better if these are relayed through the barangay so they can formally reach us and we can determine what adjustments can be made,” Pidejero said.

Measures against dust

Tayud residents have also raised concerns over dust from the project. To resolve this, Pidejero said HJ Shipbuilding has deployed water trucks to spray water across the construction area and suppress dust.

Pidejero said watering operations are conducted almost hourly, with water trucks moving through the project site when surfaces begin to dry.

“People can see that our water trucks do not stop operating throughout the project area. We make sure dust is controlled while also ensuring roads do not become too slippery,” she said.

The project, she said, has not caused a major effect on residential communities because the construction area is not in a densely populated zone.

The company’s operational area covers about two hectares of privately owned land, while the reclamation component extends farther offshore.

According to Pidejero, the reclamation works are located some distance from residential areas and the shoreline, making it unlikely for dust from those activities to reach nearby communities.

Access road construction

Questions over permits and excavation activities have also surfaced after some residents observed the removal of large portions of a hill near the project site.

Pidejero said the area forms part of the planned access road leading to the future international port.

She said private landowners beside the access road allowed materials from their properties to be used as fill materials for the reclamation project.

“Part of the project is the construction of the access road, which required cutting through portions of the hill. Some private owners agreed to allow materials from their properties to be used because they also have future development plans in the area once the port becomes operational,” she said.

When asked about allegations that the contractor may not have the required permits, Pidejero said the company has complied with documentary requirements and secured approvals for its activities.

She said the earth-moving operations should not be classified as quarrying but as land and site development works tied to the port project.

Pidejero further said that the project has secured an environmental compliance certificate and other permits required for site development and disposal operations, although some permits from government agencies remain under administrative processing.

The NCICP project remains on schedule for completion by December 2027 based on its original construction timetable, Pidejero said.

Once completed, the facility will be turned over to the Department of Transportation, which will oversee the next phase of the project’s implementation and future operations.

Despite the complaints, Pidejero said the concerns raised so far, including those involving noise and dust, are common issues in large-scale construction projects and are being addressed through the company’s environmental mitigation measures. / CAV