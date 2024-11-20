Residents seek action on 93-1 pact

RESIDENTS occupying the lots covered by the 93-1 land swap deal between Cebu City and Cebu Province are calling to implement the agreement, saying their concerns fell on deaf ears six years after the pact was signed.

Emily Malto, president of the 93-1 Movement, appeared before the Cebu City Council on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, and urged Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia to implement the deed of donation and acceptance between Cebu City, which was represented by former mayor Tomas Osmeña, and Cebu Province, which was represented by former governor Hilario Davide III in August 2018.

“We fervently hope to address the security of land, more than two decades already that we kept on appearing to the council addressing their concerns, but to no avail…Kaning 93-1, sa pagkatinuod lang, matuki lang ni kung hapit nang eleksyon (The 93-1, honestly, is only discussed when the election is approaching),” said Malto.

Ordinance 93-1, passed by the Provincial Board (PB) in 1993, allowed Cebu City residents to own the provincial lots they were occupying after paying the full amortization on the property within two years. A 10-year extension was granted to 93-1 occupants, but the period lapsed in 2004.

In August 2018, the City, under the leadership of Osmeña, and the Capitol, under Davide, inked the deal and signed the Deed of Donation and Acceptance for the lots covered by 93-1.

The agreement stipulates that the Province would give Cebu City 32 hectares spread across 11 barangays, occupied mostly by urban poor settlers; over 1.5 hectares in the Department of Agriculture compound on M. Velez St.; 2,358 square meters on Gorordo Ave. in Barangay Lahug; and 577 square meters on Don Gil Garcia St. in Barangay Capitol Site.

In exchange, the City offered the Province a 2.5-hectare lot at the South Road Properties (SRP); and proposed to turn over a 3.3-hectare block behind SM City Cebu in Barangay Mabolo; a 2.5-hectare botanical garden behind SM Seaside City Cebu at the SRP; nine hectares in Barangay Pulpogan, Consolacion; the 1.37-hectare lot where the septage treatment plant lot stands; and the 2,476-square-meter lot where the city abattoir stands.

Malto also requested that all the tax declarations in the name of Cebu Province enumerated in the deed of donation be transferred to the name of Cebu City.

Malto said that this problem has been existing for over two decades.

She said that problems regarding the 93-1 lots are only being discussed at times when an election is near.

However, Malto said they did not want to lose hope since they needed shelter to live in.

She expressed her frustrations that the City Government has not implemented the documents of agreement between the City Government and Cebu Province.

“It’s like we’re not residents of Cebu City because it seems like the City is rejecting our requests,” she said in Cebuano.

City Legal Officer Eleodoro Diaz IV, who was invited to the executive session to shed light on the matter, said he still has to gather relevant documents about the PB’s revocation of the land swap with the City Government during the time of then mayor Michael Rama in March 2023.

He said that his office already requested the documents from the Department of General Services, but the latter has yet to give the documents. However, the Division for the Welfare of the Urban Poor gave the memorandum of agreement for the land swap.

The document on the PB’s revocation is yet to be obtained, said Diaz.

Diaz said that both the mayor and the governor are already exchanging communication regarding the matter.

He said that once they take hold of the documents completely, he will refer them to the head of the City Legal Office for comments.

Pag-Ibig Fund

Malto said that Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia offered the homeowners association to buy the 93-1 lots through Pag-Ibig loans.

However, the standard loan agreement of Pag-Ibig is hard to comply with, according to Malto.

Meriam Laurel, acting chief of the Pag-Ibig Fund Business Development Department-Visayas, who was present in the session, said that out of the 58 who applied for the Pag-Ibig funding, only 38 have been approved so far.

“But, unfortunately, it’s a problem,” said Laurel, citing the pending issuance of the deed of donation and title transfer of the lots from the Provincial Government.

Requirements

Laurel said the main requirement for an application to be approved is that the minimum right-of-way agreement that is considered to be funded is at least 1.5 meters in width; less than the minimum requirement would be subject to escalation to the board of directors.

Laurel said that lots that are less than 20 square meters are not acceptable for funding. Moreover, a frontage of at least 3.5 meters in width is also required.

She said residents are aware of the requirements since the Pag-Ibig had conducted multiple housing briefings with them already.

In a previous SunStar report, Pag-Ibig Fund deputy chief executive officer Robert John Cosico assured the Provincial Government that he would help address challenges faced by 93-1 occupants in securing housing loans to acquire the lots they have long called home.

The Provincial Government has been pushing for Pag-Ibig housing loans to facilitate the purchase of Capitol lots in Cebu City.

The process involves Pag-Ibig paying the Capitol for the properties, which are valued at fair market rates, while the occupants repay Pag-Ibig under more affordable terms spread over 30 years.

However, the program has encountered hurdles because Pag-Ibig requires a signed deed of sale before releasing funds, a condition that the governor finds problematic.

The assurance from Cosico, though, was seen as a breakthrough after months of stalled negotiations.

His promise to revisit the loan process was a significant step toward addressing the plight of affected households numbering around 10,000, many of whom have been living on the properties for decades.

Provincial Ordinance 93-1 covers 51 hectares of Capitol-owned land in the Cebu City barangays of Busay, Luz, Lahug, Mabolo, Apas, Lorega-San Miguel, Kasambagan, Capitol Site, Tejero and Kalunasan.