Residents sound alarm: Trucks continue hauling days after deadly Cebu landslide

HEAVY trucks are still moving earth and materials through a disaster zone where 36 people recently lost their lives. Local residents and officials are now demanding an immediate halt to these operations, fearing that continued activity could trigger another tragedy.

Private citizens call for action

On January 9, 2026, lawyer Dario Jadman sent a formal letter to Barangay Captain Viviane Ruste regarding activities in Barangay Binaliw. This letter came just one day after a massive landfill trash slide on January 8 killed 36 people and caused a garbage crisis across Cebu City.

Jadman reported that heavy trucks were still hauling materials through the area, reportedly for reclamation projects in Consolacion. He described the situation as a "present danger" because the ground in the area has already proven to be unstable.

The letter demanded that all quarrying and hauling stop immediately until experts can finish a technical safety assessment. Jadman also asked the barangay to list the plate numbers and operators of every truck to ensure someone is held responsible.

A history of broken rules

This is not the first time the area has faced safety concerns. On December 2, 2024, the Cebu City Council suspended hauling on Binaliw Road after neighbors complained about damaged roads and environmental risks.

Investigations later found that several projects were breaking the law:

* Three residential projects were hauling materials without any quarry permits.

* Two other operations were using expired special hauling permits, which violates City Ordinance 2115.

While city environment officials previously suggested safety measures like wheel-washing stations, the recent landslide has shown that these steps may not have been enough to prevent disaster.

City Council demands a crackdown

The reports of continued work after the January 8 tragedy have pushed the City Council to take a harder stand. On January 26, Councilor Joel Garganera passed a resolution to tighten control over mining and hauling, especially in mountain areas.

The council argues that unregulated quarrying makes the land weak and more likely to slide. To fix this, the Cebu City Mining Regulatory Board (CCMRB) has been ordered to list and review every single quarrying and hauling permit in the city.

What happens next

The CCMRB has only seven days to submit a full report on these permits. This review will focus on "geohazards" — places where the earth is at risk of moving — and how close these operations are to people's homes.

Local leaders are also under pressure to act. Jadman warned that if the barangay does not stop the trucks, residents may take their complaints to the Office of the Ombudsman. As of now, Barangay Captain Ruste has not officially responded to these concerns. (EHP)