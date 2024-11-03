Residents ‘to benefit’ from Camotes airport

THE Camotes Domestic Airport in the town of San Francisco, once completed, will pave the way for increased tourism as well as generate employment.

Fifth District Rep. Vincent Franco “Duke” Frasco announced on his Facebook page on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, that Camotes Islands and its four municipalities are poised to gain from the project.

Photos on Frasco’s Facebook page show that the runway has been concreted.

“This transformative project will bring significant benefits to the people of Camotes — boosting tourism, creating jobs, providing livelihood, and unlocking new economic opportunities for the islands,” he said on his post.

The initial budget for the runway was P265 million, with an additional P120 million designated this year for the airport terminal.

Frasco proposed to establish a domestic commercial airport in Camotes in 2020.

Once completed, the airport will accommodate private and passenger planes with a capacity of 70 to 80 people.

The Provincial Government owns the land where the airport is being developed.

The Camotes Islands is located in the northeastern region of Cebu Province. The archipelago comprises three main islands and four municipalities, namely Poro, Tudela San Francisco and Pilar. / DPC