Residents turn recyclables into daily income at dumpsite

SEVERAL individuals in Mandaue City are earning daily income by collecting and selling recyclable materials at a temporary dumpsite and at the Barangay Umapad Mandaue Green Learning Park (MGLP), highlighting how waste recovery has become a source of livelihood for residents with limited employment opportunities.

Gina Caranggi, one of the individuals who regularly collect recyclables, said plastic items are the easiest to sell because buyers readily accept them and they are easy to find.

“Plastic items are easier to sell, similar to mobile phones, which can also be resold easily. We can find these materials quickly, but most of what I collect are plastics,” Caranggi said.

She said the materials she gathers include plastic bottles, basins, buckets, and other plastic household items.

These are sold by weight, with plastic items priced at P5 per kilo, while cartons are bought at P3 per kilo.

Caranggi said the establishment of a temporary dumpsite has significantly helped not only her but also other residents who do not have regular jobs.

“This temporary dumpsite has been a big help. There are many people here who are unemployed, and through the dumpsite, they are able to earn money,” she said.

According to Caranggi, her daily earnings depend on the volume of recyclables she collects and the time she spends working.

On good days, she earns as much as P500, which she said is already a clean income for a single day of work.

She added that she usually collects recyclables from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and sometimes works specifically at the Mandaue Green Learning Park, depending on the situation and availability of materials.

Another recycler, Joy Epe, shared a similar experience, saying that recyclable cartons and plastic gallons also have buyers and provide a modest but meaningful source of income.

“There are buyers for cartons and gallons. The amount we earn really depends on how much we are able to collect,” Epe said.

She said plastic gallons, such as those used for cleaning products like bleach, are bought at P5 per kilo, while cartons are priced at P3 per kilo.

Mineral water bottles, meanwhile, are sold for P8 per kilo.

Epe said that although the earnings are not large, the activity helps sustain their daily needs.

“The income may be small, but it still helps us survive. We asked permission to collect recyclables here at the Mandaue Green Learning Park so we could earn money,” she said.

Like Caranggi, Epe said her daily income varies depending on the amount of recyclable materials available.

On some days, she earns around P200, while on others, she earns more if there are more items to collect.

“It really depends on what we can gather. There are days when the earnings are higher, and there are also days when they are lower,” Epe added.

The experiences of Caranggi and Epe show how waste segregation and recycling sites not only contribute to environmental efforts but also serve as informal sources of livelihood for residents who rely on daily earnings to meet their basic needs. (ABC)