Residents unfazed by white water

Laboratory results, released by the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) in Central Visayas, of a water quality test cannot ascertain the cause of the discoloration despite the public alarm sounded on social media.

Residents in the area also remained calm saying since the discoloration, the foul smell coming from the creek had been minimized.

In an interview on Thursday, June 13, Tejero Barangay Captain Harold Seno said although the creek’s water is white, no illnesses nor deaths have been reported that can be attributed to the river’s discoloration so far.

A resident who asked not to be named also said they had not experienced any illnesses caused by the river.

Seno and the residents attribute the loss of the river’s foul smell to the “substance” that caused the discoloration.

Seno lamented an alleged lack of coordination between the Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CCENRO) that had collaborated with the EMB 7 on the laboratory test.

“Wa gyud mi padal-i nga mao diay na resulta or sa unsaon nako (They did not send us the results or tell me what to do),” said Seno.

SunStar reached out to CCENRO head Reymarr Hijara for his comments. Hijara replied through Messenger that he still needed to check their system.

Meantime, Seno assigned two individuals to clean the river daily at six in the morning. / JPS