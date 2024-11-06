Residents voice concerns over high flood wall

Some residents of Barangay Paknaan in Mandaue City raised concerns Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, about the ongoing riprap flood control project, particularly regarding the height of the wall being constructed.

During a press conference, residents said the wall’s height could impact safety, visibility and airflow in the area.

One resident, Ely Coming, said that while the community is not opposed to measures that will protect them from flooding, the structure’s height has raised alarm.

The residents’ main concern is their inability to monitor the Butuanon River directly.

“We can no longer see the stream. We would like to monitor the water levels of the Butuanon River so that if the water rises, we can prepare and move our belongings to higher ground,” Coming said in Cebuano.

He added, “This is how it is now; we’ve been blocked off, and we can no longer see the Butuanon River. It’s no longer flood control. It’s a firewall because the wind can’t pass through anymore.”

He argued the height could pose potential risks to the community, especially if the wall were to fail.

The riprap, currently over five meters high, is part of a larger flood control project of Lone District Rep. Emmarie “Lolypop” Quano-Dizon. The project spans 6,900 linear meters, with 1,260 meters situated in Barangay Paknaan, with a budget of P127 million.

Another resident, Gregorio Tebordo, said that there is already an existing riprap behind the new structure that has been effective in managing previous flooding incidents.

Residents believe the added height of the new wall is excessive and poses a safety hazard, citing a recent incident on Oct. 29 in Barangay Maguikay, where a 15-meter riprap collapsed.

Alexander Bacalso, the foreman of ZLREJ Trading and Construction Corp., said the new structure includes reinforced features, such as structural sheet piles and stone masonry measuring up to 1.6 meters from the base, with additional steel reinforcements above that height.

Bacalso emphasized that the wall was designed with durability in mind.

The wall’s design incorporates a base layer made of stone masonry up to 1.6 meters above which steel reinforcements were added to increase stability, he said.

The project started last March and is scheduled for completion by next year, he added.

Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) 7 Engineer Alexis May Dy, chief of the Planning and Design Section, defended the wall’s height, saying it is part of a strategy to prevent flooding when the Butuanon River’s water level rises.

This construction technique ensures the structural integrity of the wall, making it robust enough to handle high water volumes during floods, Dy said, adding that the entire length of the sheet pile structure is about 30 meters, and it features a second-level elevation to further protect residents living close to the riverbanks

Dy assured the residents that a comprehensive feasibility study of the drainage master plan was conducted before construction began.

This study aimed to confirm that the wall’s design would be effective and safe for the community. The structure was designed with substantial width to manage the significant volume of water expected during peak flooding, said Dy.

“Since we’re already near the outfall, that’s why it needs to be that wide going down. The width is necessary to accommodate the volume of water,” Dy said.

However, despite these assurances, residents remain unconvinced and still concerned about their safety, citing the risks it poses to children who often play near the construction area.

“There should be someone to check the stability of this for the safety of those of us living here. It’s unavoidable that kids might hang around here, and we wouldn’t want anything bad to happen if it collapses,” Coming said.

The residents believe that an independent evaluation of the structure should be conducted to confirm its stability and ensure public safety. They argue that it is not enough to rely solely on the assurance of project engineers and that regular inspections should be mandated.

Another major concern for the residents is the lack of airflow caused by the wall’s significant height, which they claim feels more like a barrier than a flood control measure.

The DPWH has maintained that the flood control project is essential for protecting residents from rising water levels, particularly during heavy rainfall and typhoons.

“Based on the design, it is really safe,” Dy said, adding that they will conduct inspections of all their projects in Mandaue to ensure that they are indeed safe.

She also said that all precautionary measures are being taken.