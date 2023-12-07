Resilience in ruins: The Camiguin way

There are thousands of islands in the Philippines, many of which are breathtaking yet often overlooked. While it’s not a competition, it can be disheartening to see some islands linger at the bottom of the list, overshadowed by popular destinations like Boracay, Siargao and Palawan.

Still, each has its own charm.

When I was granted a work-vacation leave to Camiguin — the country’s second smallest island next to Batanes — I discovered a serene pearl-shaped paradise with a compelling history; a beauty born out of destruction.

During our stay in Camiguin at Nouveau Resort, the first luxury hotel on the island, life couldn’t have been simpler: Waking up, going for a swim, having a big lunch and taking naps in between road trips — all arranged by the resort for the best Camiguin experience.

Making memories

Our first stop on the itinerary was Mantigue Island and Forest. We took a speedboat to reach there, a journey that took 10 minutes to cross to the island. From the moment we stepped off the boat, there were several ways to explain what I felt, but one thing could only come out: that memories of a lifetime were about to happen.

Mantigue Island, a four-hectare tropical paradise, features a magical mini-forest at its heart. A 15- to 20-minute boat ride from Camiguin’s main island reveals underwater wonders, from vibrant marine life to the endangered Hawksbill turtle. For us, we had a traditional Camiguinon style on the beach — with sweet lanzones on one side and soft bibingka on the other.

While going for a swim, I overheard locals mentioning that making Mantigue the initial stop for first-time travelers is truly ideal. They were correct. Coming from Cebu, it was my first time witnessing such a swoon-worthy beauty against the backdrop of tall mountains and pristine seas. It’s truly reflective of what Camiguin has to offer.

Water wonders

After almost a three-hour stay, which was the maximum duration permissible on the island, we got back to the resort to eat our lunch and changed into another swim attire. In this paradise, your luggage can never hold too many swimsuits — it’s always not enough!

We then drove to Katibawasan Falls, standing tall as the highest cascade on the island at 70 meters. Sourced from Mt. Timpoong, a slender stream descends forcefully into a refreshing basin of cool, crystal-clear water. Enclosed by majestic limestone walls and embraced by a dense forest, the waterfall provides a secluded retreat in the already quiet towns of Camiguin.

Our next stop was Tuasan Falls, easily accessible by car and located near Katibawasan. Its convenient accessibility makes it a delightful visit, suitable even for those with limited time. Though slightly shorter than Katibawasan, the falls are no less enchanting. What captivated me the most was the cascading waterfall that, as it descends, creates a mesmerizing spectacle as mist rises, catching and reflecting the vibrant colors of a rainbow.

We climbed back up and had a lovely Kiping snack, a popular delicacy also found in Camiguin made of sun-dried Cassava paste, cooked through frying and served with latik syrup. Interestingly, back in Cebu, we knew this humble treat by another name: Salvaro.