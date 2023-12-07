Resilience in ruins: The Camiguin way

There are thousands of islands in the Philippines, many of which are breathtaking yet often overlooked. While it’s not a competition, it can be disheartening to see some islands linger at the bottom of the list, overshadowed by popular destinations like Boracay, Siargao and Palawan.
Still, each has its own charm.
When I was granted a work-vacation leave to Camiguin — the country’s second smallest island next to Batanes — I discovered a serene pearl-shaped paradise with a compelling history; a beauty born out of destruction.
During our stay in Camiguin at Nouveau Resort, the first luxury hotel on the island, life couldn’t have been simpler: Waking up, going for a swim, having a big lunch and taking naps in between road trips — all arranged by the resort for the best Camiguin experience.
Making memories
Our first stop on the itinerary was Mantigue Island and Forest. We took a speedboat to reach there, a journey that took 10 minutes to cross to the island. From the moment we stepped off the boat, there were several ways to explain what I felt, but one thing could only come out: that memories of a lifetime were about to happen.
Mantigue Island, a four-hectare tropical paradise, features a magical mini-forest at its heart. A 15- to 20-minute boat ride from Camiguin’s main island reveals underwater wonders, from vibrant marine life to the endangered Hawksbill turtle. For us, we had a traditional Camiguinon style on the beach — with sweet lanzones on one side and soft bibingka on the other.
While going for a swim, I overheard locals mentioning that making Mantigue the initial stop for first-time travelers is truly ideal. They were correct. Coming from Cebu, it was my first time witnessing such a swoon-worthy beauty against the backdrop of tall mountains and pristine seas. It’s truly reflective of what Camiguin has to offer.
Water wonders
After almost a three-hour stay, which was the maximum duration permissible on the island, we got back to the resort to eat our lunch and changed into another swim attire. In this paradise, your luggage can never hold too many swimsuits — it’s always not enough!
We then drove to Katibawasan Falls, standing tall as the highest cascade on the island at 70 meters. Sourced from Mt. Timpoong, a slender stream descends forcefully into a refreshing basin of cool, crystal-clear water. Enclosed by majestic limestone walls and embraced by a dense forest, the waterfall provides a secluded retreat in the already quiet towns of Camiguin.
Our next stop was Tuasan Falls, easily accessible by car and located near Katibawasan. Its convenient accessibility makes it a delightful visit, suitable even for those with limited time. Though slightly shorter than Katibawasan, the falls are no less enchanting. What captivated me the most was the cascading waterfall that, as it descends, creates a mesmerizing spectacle as mist rises, catching and reflecting the vibrant colors of a rainbow.
We climbed back up and had a lovely Kiping snack, a popular delicacy also found in Camiguin made of sun-dried Cassava paste, cooked through frying and served with latik syrup. Interestingly, back in Cebu, we knew this humble treat by another name: Salvaro.
Tourist spots
And then one does not leave Camiguin without seeing the Sunken Cemetery. This is what makes the island mystical and historical. It was also the area with the most organized tourist souvenir shops, most definitely because all tourists will be led to this spot.
A giant cross was erected as the landmark. Now submerged in the embrace of the sea, the remnants of gravestones and statues create an otherworldly underwater landscape. The sunken cemetery, veiled in mystery, invites contemplation on the passage of time and the resilience of memory. With the eruption of Mt. Vulcan in 1871, what other secrets lie buried underneath?
The Ruins of San Roque Church, also known as Cotta Bato, in Camiguin offer an equally serene and meditative experience. Constructed in 1623, this national cultural treasure survived the eruption of Mt. Vulcan in 1871, with its moss-covered convent and belfry proudly standing as enduring symbols of the island’s history and heritage.
We grabbed some souvenirs and then headed to this stunning spot where the sun paints a gorgeous sunset next to Mt. Vulcan. It’s just beautiful and kind of quirky, in a really introspective way.
We called it a day and had a lovely dinner together with the resort’s general manager, Fay Paras, who took care of us at Nouveau’s Waves. Waves is a refreshing and lively grill dining spot by the sea. The architecture features artisan wood design furniture with oriental torches highlighting its tropical setting.
A unique show kitchen grill features the freshest meat from local farms and seafood from the island. Chef Donald Patolot crafted a delightful five-course meal perfectly suited for the chilly night.
Embracing resilience
The next day, which also would be our last stop in Camiguin, had a bittersweet touch, concluding with the grandeur of White Island. The white sand, crushed corals and pebble stones are perfect for snorkeling and sunbathing. With famous dive spots featuring a black coral underwater forest, it’s the epitome of a relaxing vacation. Known for picturesque spots against the backdrop of Camiguin Island, the best time for photo shoots is early morning or sunset.
Have I mentioned that I turned 24 on the island? I couldn’t have imagined a better way to spend the final days of being 23 and ushering in a new chapter of my life. I can’t help but feel that if I ever face heartbreak again (which I pray I won’t), this island will be my instant refuge. Where else embodies the same resilience in finding beauty after destruction? Camiguin holds a unique power to heal and rejuvenate. After all, like what the locals have said before, Camiguin is just another word for come again.
Camiguin Island, a natural paradise, is situated off the northern coast of Mindanao and has an average daytime temperature of 26 to 30 degrees Celsius. One can get there via Manila, Cebu or Cagayan de Oro.