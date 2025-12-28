Resolutions we’ll still make in 2026 (even if we know better)

By now, we know how this goes.

We’ve written these lists before. We’ve failed most of them before. Some of them repeatedly. And yet, as the calendar inches toward another reset, we’ll still open a notes app, a planner, or a scrap of paper and start listing things we promise ourselves will finally change.

Not because we’re naïve — but because hope has a stubborn way of surviving experience.

What’s different heading into 2026 is this: resolutions no longer sound aspirational. They sound defensive.

We’re not trying to become better versions of ourselves. We’re trying not to burn out, not to fall behind, not to lose whatever balance we still have. The lists aren’t about ambition anymore. They’re about survival.

Here are the resolutions we’ll almost certainly make again, fully aware of how the story usually ends.

Eat better

This begins with sincerity. Fewer carbs. More vegetables. “Just being mindful.” Then schedules get tight, food becomes comfort again and the goal quietly shifts from discipline to damage control. We’ll still call it progress.

Spend less time online

We’ll delete an app. Maybe two. We’ll say we’re “cutting back.” But work lives online, friendships live online and boredom definitely lives online. By February, we’ll be scrolling while telling ourselves it’s only temporary.

Save more money

This one comes with renewed resolve and realistic budgets. Then life intervenes — small treats, big surprises, necessary indulgences. Saving becomes less about growth and more about staying afloat.

Get serious about exercise

Gym memberships spike. Shoes get dusted off. Morning routines are planned. And then exhaustion wins a few battles. The goal quietly becomes consistency instead of transformation.

Fix our sleep

We’ll promise earlier nights and fewer screens. But deadlines don’t respect circadian rhythms, and neither does anxiety. Six hours will once again be framed as “good enough.”

Be more present

We’ll tell ourselves to live in the moment — then reach for our phones to document it. Presence, it turns out, isn’t about intention. It’s about restraint.

Learn something new

A skill. A language. An instrument. Starting will feel exciting. Sticking with it will feel harder. The materials will stay just long enough to make us feel like the intention still counts.

Get organize

New planners. New apps. New systems. Chaos will still find a way in. But trying again will feel oddly comforting.

Be more patient

With traffic. With slow Wi-Fi. With people. With ourselves. This one will be tested almost immediately.

By the time January fades, most of these resolutions will have softened, shifted or quietly expired. But maybe, that’s not failure. Maybe this annual ritual isn’t about becoming more. Maybe it’s about holding on to health, to clarity, to enough energy to keep going.

And maybe that’s reason enough to keep writing the list, year after year. S