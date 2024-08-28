Resort casino to rise in Lapu-Lapu City

A NEW hotel, resort and casino development in Barangay Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City, is set to create around 5,000 job opportunities for local residents.

Travellers International Hotel Group Inc. (TIHGI), a Philippine-based developer is set to develop a gaming and leisure project named Mactan World Resorts in Lapu-Lapu City.

TIHGI is the developer and operator of Newport World Resorts (formerly Resorts World Manila), the first and largest integrated tourism resort in the Philippines. It is a joint venture between Alliance Global Group Inc. and Genting Hong Kong Limited.

Ma. Georgina Alvarez, executive director of TIHGI, in an interview with SunStar Cebu on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, confirmed that an estimated 5,000 job vacancies will be guaranteed in the construction of the Mactan World Resorts.

“5,000 jobs for indirect and direct employment will be generated with the opening of the Mactan World Resorts,” she said.

During the 16th Sangguniang Panlungsod’s regular session, councilor Susan Linda Baring inquired about job opportunities for Lapu-Lapu City residents once the establishment was completed. Alvarez assured that qualified Lapu-Lapu City residents would be given priority for employment.

Construction of the hotel, resort, and casino is slated to begin in the first quarter of 2025, with completion expected by 2026.

Alvarez also assured that they will comply with environmental and national building code permits for the project.

In TIHGI’s business proposal presentation, an estimate of P243 million in real property and business taxes will be generated from the Mactan World Resorts in five years’ time.

Furthermore, a portion of the presentation stated that Lapu-Lapu City will be a priority beneficiary of the Mactan World Resorts Foundation which will have an estimated funding of P81 million over five years.

Earlier in 2023, TIHGI submitted an application to the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. for a license to develop and operate an integrated resort casino inside Mactan Newtown.

The developer also emphasized that Lapu-Lapu City is a strategic location because of the presence of Mactan-Cebu International Airport. / DPC