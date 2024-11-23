‘Responsible help’ urged this holiday season

THE public is urged to refrain from giving alms to street children, homeless individuals and “indigenous people” this holiday season.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has called for “responsible help” by encouraging the public to support organized efforts, such as gift-giving, feeding programs, medical missions and storytelling sessions, in coordination with local government units (LGUs), instead of giving alms directly.

DSWD Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao, speaking at a media forum on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, called for “responsible help”and the importance of helping these vulnerable groups in ways that ensure their safety and well-being.

“We do not want to dampen the Christmas spirit. We still want to help, especially with the children, but the responsible way is to remove them from the streets because they are at risk or facing possible dangers,” said Dumlao.

DSWD’s appeal comes as the holiday season approaches -- a time when the number of street children and mendicants tends to increase.

The DSWD’s call aligns with Presidential Decree 1563, or the Anti-Mendicancy Law, which prohibits begging and street solicitation.

To protect children participating in caroling activities, Dumlao pointed out the importance of parental or guardian supervision to ensure their safety.

For organizations planning fundraising activities through caroling, Dumlao reminded them to secure solicitation permits from DSWD for regionwide or nationwide efforts.

For local activities, permits should be obtained from the respective LGUs.

“A solicitation permit ensures that fundraising activities are legal and do not exploit the generosity of donors or intended beneficiaries,” Dumlao said.

In Cebu City, Lucile Mercado, City Anti-Mendicancy Board chairperson, had announced that carolers could secure permits from the Office of the Mayor through the Business Process Licensing Office.

Cebu City has an anti-mendicancy ordinance which prohibits street caroling and other forms of mendicancy in the city.

Violators of the ordinance may face a fine of P1,000, up to five days of imprisonment, or eight hours of community service, depending on the decision of the court. / CDF