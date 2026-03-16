Retail chain taps alternative power supplier as RCOA expands

CEBU-GROWN retailer Prince Warehouse Inc. has partnered with COREnergy, the retail electricity supplier arm of Vivant Energy, in a move aimed at improving energy efficiency, managing long-term power costs, and strengthening sustainability across its nationwide retail operations.

The partnership allows Prince Warehouse to optimize how electricity supports its growing store network by giving the company more flexibility in sourcing power and aligning its energy use with operational and sustainability goals.

Company officials said the collaboration is expected to enhance productivity and operational stability by enabling the retailer to manage its energy requirements more strategically—an increasingly important factor for businesses facing volatile energy prices and rising operating costs.

“To remain relevant and responsive to our customers, we continue to rethink how we operate. Energy plays a critical role in keeping our stores efficient and resilient,” said Blake Nelson Go, vice president for business development and finance at Prince Warehouse.

“Partnering with COREnergy allows us to make more informed energy decisions that support our growth while maintaining reliable service for our customers,” he added.

Expansion

The agreement comes as more commercial and industrial electricity users gain the ability to choose their power suppliers under the Retail Competition and Open Access framework. Recent policy changes lowered the eligibility threshold to 100 kilowatts peak demand, allowing more businesses to access alternative electricity providers beyond their traditional utilities.

Industry players said the expanded access enables companies to pursue energy arrangements that could lower electricity costs, improve supply reliability, and support sustainability initiatives—key considerations for retail chains operating large store networks.

Through COREnergy, businesses can structure energy supply agreements tailored to their operational needs while integrating sustainability considerations into long-term planning.

Operational resilience

For Vivant Energy, the partnership reflects its strategy of working with community-based enterprises to strengthen operational resilience while navigating an increasingly competitive and evolving power market.

The collaboration also highlights a broader trend among Philippine businesses to reassess how energy sourcing affects profitability and operational efficiency, as companies seek greater “power of choice” in managing electricity supply. / KOC