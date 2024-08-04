Retail company unveils new store format

HOMEGROWN publicly listed firm Metro Retail Stores Group Inc. (MRSGI) has launched its first Metro Home Improvement store at Marquee Mall, Angeles, aimed at catering to the growing do-it-yourself (DIY) market.

This addition expands MRSGI, offering a well-selected range of home improvement products closer to customers.

Spanning 1,000 square meters, the Metro Home Improvement store is designed to cater to homeowners and DIY enthusiasts. It offers a broad selection of hardware, lawn & garden, car care, pet care, appliances, electronics, appliances, housewares and storage solutions, all organized in clearly marked sections for convenient shopping.

“This marks a monumental step as we introduce our first Metro Home Improvement store format, a key part of our aggressive expansion strategy. This store represents our commitment to being a dependable partner for the hardworking moms and dads who strive to create the best lifestyle for their families,” said Manuel Alberto, chief operating officer of MRSGI.

Alberto said the company has plans to expand across various locations.

To date, Metro Retail operates a total of 64 branches across Luzon and the Visayas under the store formats Metro Supermarket, Metro Department Store, Super Metro Hypermarket, and Metro Value Mart.

In its recent Annual Stockholder’s Meeting last May 2024, MRSGI has set a goal to have a network of 160 stores by 2027. / KOC