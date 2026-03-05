Retail leaders summit set amid resilient PH retail sector

MORE than 200 business leaders, executives, managers, entrepreneurs, and representatives from small and medium enterprises are expected to convene for the 4th Retail Leaders Summit this month.

Organized by the Philippine Retailers Association (PRA), the event will gather retail industry stakeholders to discuss leadership strategies, emerging technologies, and evolving consumer trends shaping the sector. The summit is scheduled on March 18 at Novotel Manila Araneta City.

PRA president and Golden ABC chief executive officer Alice Liu said the summit aims to provide a platform for industry leaders to exchange insights and strengthen professional networks. Golden ABC is the company behind Cebu-founded Penshoppe, among other fashion retail brands.

Anchored on the theme “Reconnect with Leaders. Reimagine the Future of Retail,” the summit will highlight leadership approaches, innovation, and organizational culture needed to navigate a rapidly changing retail landscape.

Steven Tan, president of SM Supermalls, will deliver the opening keynote address, focusing on leadership practices that emphasize people development, culture, and transformation.

Steady consumer spending, mall expansion

The summit comes as the Philippines holds the Asean chairmanship this year, placing the country in the regional and global spotlight. It also coincides with expectations of steady consumer spending growth in 2026.

BMI, a unit of Fitch Solutions, expects real household spending to grow 4.5 percent year on year to reach P14.1 trillion. While this represents a slight deceleration from the 4.7 percent growth projected for 2025, total spending will remain more than 26 percent above pre-pandemic levels.

The country’s retail sector, according to Colliers Philippines, is also becoming more resilient, supported by strong demand from foreign brands and aggressive refurbishment of retail spaces by mall developers, as well as expansion outside Metro Manila.

Colliers noted that the shift to suburban markets has become more pronounced. Rockwell, for instance, is set to open Power Plant Malls in Angeles City and Bacolod City in 2027. Meanwhile, SM and Ayala Malls are targeting key cities including Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, and Bacolod, where new malls will be opened or renovated between 2026 and 2028.

Colliers expects food and beverage (F&B), clothing and footwear, and beauty and wellness retailers to dominate mall space take-up over the next 12 months. Foreign brands are also likely to continue occupying significant mall space.

Major developers have earmarked billions of pesos for the reinvigoration of their retail centers, and this investment is expected to support retail growth in areas outside Metro Manila, including Cebu and Pampanga. / KOC