Retail network expanded

FIBER broadband provider Converge ICT Solutions Inc. is expanding its distribution network by tapping mobile phone and gadget retailer TL Sales and Management Services Inc. (TLSMS) which operates over 200 stores nationwide, including those located in the country’s biggest malls.

TLSMS has an expansive footprint in malls nationwide under the brand names Cellboy, Gaming Grounds, Cell Time, Games & Gadgets, Gadget Plus, BOMA Tech and Cyber Center.

These gadget stores are widely available in malls such as SM (in SM Cyberzones) and Ayala Malls.