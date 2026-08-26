Retail power gives buildings cost control

COMMERCIAL property operators are gaining greater control over electricity costs as retail power competition allows businesses to secure more predictable rates and better manage energy consumption.

JDC One Acacia Corp., operator of JEG Tower in Cebu City, has secured a fixed electricity rate for two years through a retail electricity supply agreement with Corenergy, a subsidiary of Vivant Energy.

The agreement allows JEG Tower to lock in predictable generation costs while gaining access to energy-use data to help improve efficiency and building operations.

The firm contracted 0.6 megawatt (MW) of electricity capacity under the Retail Competition and Open Access (RCOA) framework, giving the property greater control over one of its major operating expenses.

“Electricity is fundamental to how we operate our building and serve our tenants,” JDC One Acacia president Marivic Sembrano said.

“By taking a more strategic approach to energy procurement, we’re able to better manage one of our major operating costs while continuing to provide a reliable, comfortable, and productive environment” for tenants, she said.

The agreement also gives JEG Tower access to Corenergy’s customer portal, which provides daily and hourly load profiles, billing history, load factor and historical generation charges.

The data will allow building management to monitor

consumption, make informed operational decisions and identify opportunities to improve energy efficiency.

Corenergy vice president and head of Operations Marko Sarmiento said the benefits of efficient energy procurement extend beyond property owners to tenants.

“When building operators gain greater visibility and control over electricity costs, they’re also strengthening the services they provide to their tenants,”

Sarmiento said.

He said retail electricity is not only about managing costs but also about enabling

commercial properties to operate more efficiently and provide better environments for businesses.

The agreement also reflects a broader shift among commercial property owners toward treating energy management as a strategic component of building performance.

Under RCOA, eligible businesses can choose their electricity supplier and take a more active role in managing power costs, giving commercial properties greater flexibility to improve efficiency and competitiveness. / KOC