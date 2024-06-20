Retail store tenants lose P4.7 million jewelry, cellphone accessories to robbers in Danao City

TENANTS of a retail store chain in Danao City, northern Cebu lost P4.5 million worth of jewelry and cellphone accessories to thieves.

The robbery was discovered around 7:15 a.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2024, inside the Prince Warehouse Club.

The thieves entered the store by breaking the establishment’s concrete wall at the back.

They then took the jewelry from the Monique Jewelries stand, which belonged to a 31-year-old woman named Rona, and the P170,000 worth of cellphone accessories from another stall.

The PNP Scene of the Crime Operation (Soco) members had already obtained forensic evidence inside the store.

Danao City Police Station chief Lieutenant Colonel Ike Arriola stated that they are currently conducting a manhunt operation against the culprits in coordination with their counterparts from the neighboring towns.

They are also checking any CCTV cameras in the vicinity to help them identify the offenders. (AYB, TPT)