Relief for shoppers: Price hikes on basic goods put on hold until April 17

FILIPINO families can breathe a small sigh of relief as the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) announced that major companies have agreed to delay price increases. These price freezes for basic necessities and prime commodities will stay in place until April 17, 2026.

The move is designed to protect consumers from rising costs caused by ongoing tensions in the Middle East, which have made global trade and shipping more expensive.

Industry giants agree to delay

To make this happen, the government secured pledges from some of the biggest names in the food and retail industry. Companies like Nestle Philippines, San Miguel Foods, and Universal Robina Corp. have agreed to hold their current prices for now.

This agreement covers 196 specific items that families use every day, including:

• Canned sardines

• Coffee

• Laundry soap

By holding off on price hikes, these companies are temporarily absorbing the rising costs of "logistics and inventory" instead of passing those costs directly to shoppers.

Why this is a special deal

Usually, a 60-day price freeze only happens automatically when a "state of calamity" is declared, such as after a natural disaster.

Even though the government recently declared a "state of national energy emergency," that law does not include a mandatory price freeze. Because of this, the DTI had to negotiate and rely on the cooperation of 17 major corporations, the Canned Sardines Association of the Philippines and large retail chains like SM Markets and Robinsons Retail.

Mixed reactions from the public

While the DTI sees this as a win for stability, many citizens worry that the delay is too short to make a real difference.

Jeremee Solano, a business owner, called the decision “useless,” noting that moving the date by just a few days doesn't give people enough time to prepare for the higher costs.

Gil Aguaviva, who works for a health maintenance organization, agreed that many families are already struggling. “The reality is that consumers are already stretched thin,” Aguaviva said. “Any increase after April 16 will still be felt by ordinary families, especially those living paycheck to paycheck.”

For those in the BPO sector, like Lou Labiste, the concern is that wages aren't keeping up. “Even a small increase in basic goods will immediately affect our household budgets,” Labiste explained.

What happens next?

When the agreement expires on April 17, experts will be watching closely to see if prices jump suddenly or if the market stabilizes.

The government may also look into whether laws like the Price Act need to be updated so that price freezes can happen automatically during energy crises, not just after natural disasters. For now, consumers are encouraged to prepare for the "rough country" of the market once these temporary protections are removed. / PNA WITH REPORTS FROM JJL