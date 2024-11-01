Retailers urged to leverage holiday opportunities

MALL operators and retailers are encouraged to leverage the upcoming festive season to tap into increased consumer spending nationwide, as the typically strong fourth quarter presents a prime opportunity for industry growth.

In its latest market report, Colliers Philippines highlights that the fourth quarter is historically a peak period for retail spending, driven by an influx of remittances from overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and the distribution of holiday bonuses to employees in both the private and public sectors.

“Interest rate cuts should positively influence retail spending across the Philippines,” said Joey Bondoc, research director at Colliers Philippines.

“With the release of holiday bonuses and the inflow of more remittances from Filipinos working abroad, we see a more dynamic retail sector for the Philippines for the remainder of the year. A ramped up omnichannel promotion strategy should complement developers’ brisk expansion thrust,” he said.

As inflation begins to ease, Colliers believes that the holiday season is an ideal time to ramp up marketing initiatives to take advantage of the growing disposable incomes of Filipinos. Inflation dropped to 1.9 percent in September from 3.3 percent in August.

The report also urged mall operators and retailers to invest in immersive and experiential upgrades and renovations, which can enhance customer engagement and spending.

Moreover, mall operators are advised to consider integrating co-working spaces and collaborating with retailers to enhance their omnichannel strategies, effectively blending physical and online shopping experiences.

While brick-and-mortar retail centers remain popular among Filipinos who often use malls as communal spaces, there is still significant interest in online shopping driven by discount vouchers and seasonal promotions from e-commerce platforms and their retail partners.

“Retailers should sustain Filipino shoppers’ interest by amplifying their brick-and-click strategies,” the property research firm said.

To attract more foot traffic, developers are actively introducing trade fairs, bazaars and engaging programs within their activity centers, alongside creating visually appealing retail areas. Online platforms must also focus on improving the checkout processes of their e-commerce sites and forging partnerships with retailers and logistics providers to retain consumer interest.

“The right mix of online and offline retail promotion strategy also plays a central role in boosting the retail interest of OFW remittance-receiving households,” the report pointed out.

Cash remittances from overseas Filipinos reached a record high of $33.5 billion in 2023 and are projected to reach $34.5 billion by the end of 2024, constituting about 10 percent of the Philippine economy.

Incorporating co-working spaces in malls is another effective strategy to drive retail traffic. According to Colliers’ second-quarter survey for 2024, 40 percent of respondents believe malls are viable locations for flexible workspaces, followed by hotels at 20 percent and cafes and restaurants at 19 percent.

“Flexible workspace operators may also consider taking up space in transit-oriented retail developments to attract more consumer traffic,” Colliers said. / KOC