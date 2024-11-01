Retailers urged to use AI, data to stand out this holiday season

RETAILERS can use data and artificial intelligence (AI) to develop an innovative promotion and discount strategy to double down on dynamic pricing and stand out this holiday season amid judicious spending and unabated inflation, according to trend forecaster WGSN.

In a sample report, WGSN senior strategist Candice Medeiros said that while earlier promotions can drive more sales, the race to launch even earlier holiday deals has created one long and continuous promotional cycle.

“It also trains customers to wait for sales and only buy at reduced prices. The minimum discount global shoppers now expect for a ‘good deal’ is at least 30 percent off. This can significantly impact brand equity and profits,” she said.

To develop an innovative promotion and discount strategy, Medeiros said retailers can utilize time-sensitive models and a differentiated merchandising mix to more easily adjust to Holiday market conditions and shopper preferences in real-time.

They can also commit to price transparency as shoppers become increasingly weary of price gouging, and have the confidence to hold sales until peak periods.

“Rather than appeal to all shoppers, target promotions to your most loyal customers. Salesforce predicts two out of five purchases over the 2024 holiday season will be from a repeat buyer. Coupled with the fact that 77 percent of US consumers who have retail subscriptions buy more from brands they have relationships with, holiday loyalty schemes will have a big impact,” she added.

As the global election year will result in a polarized Holiday period, consumers will remain keen to purchase but will look to retailers to deal with uncertainty and rekindle kindness amid growing divisiveness.

The WGSN report underscored the need to prepare for a polarized consumer who will spend more intentionally and infrequently.

“Retailers can play a key role in boosting consumers’ emotional states during the holidays by doubling down on micro-moments of happiness, uplifting products and affordable indulgences that will make them feel seen and appreciated,” it said.

To help consumers find comfort by tapping into nostalgia, Medeiros said they must tune in and make sense of this complex time by offering empathy and showcasing simpler times.

“Highlight the joy of coming together for the holidays with products and services driven by nostalgia. This is especially key for cutting through with youth: over half of Gen Z in the UK and US want to see nostalgia in holiday marketing,” she said. / PHILEXPORT NEWS AND FEATURES