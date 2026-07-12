Retired Cebu judge Meinrado Paredes dies at 79

RETIRED Regional Trial Court judge Meinrado P. Paredes, a former executive judge and a martial law survivor, died Saturday, July 11, 2026. He was 79.

His family announced his death in a Facebook post Sunday, July 12. The cause of death was not immediately available.

His wake is being held at Cosmopolitan Memorial Chapels in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City, until Friday, July 17. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at the Archdiocesan Shrine of Saint Therese of the Child Jesus in Lahug.

Interment will follow at the Angelicum Garden of Angels in Barangay Canduman, Mandaue City.

Judicial career

Paredes was born January 21, 1947, in Aurora, Zamboanga del Sur, and spent much of his legal and judicial career in Cebu. He was admitted to the Philippine Bar on June 6, 1975.

He served as presiding judge of Cebu City RTC Branch 13. In 1999, the Supreme Court designated him acting presiding judge of Branch 14 while he continued handling his duties in Branch 13.

Paredes later became executive judge of the Cebu City courts, an administrative post he held for more than two years.

Teaching and practice

After leaving the judiciary in 2014, Paredes continued practicing law and teaching at the University of Cebu School of Law. His subjects included Remedial Law and Political Law.

He also remained active in public discussions on the rule of law, human rights and the Marcos dictatorship.

Martial law detention

Paredes was reviewing for the Bar examinations at his apartment on Lopez Jaena St. in Cebu City when soldiers arrested him on September 23, 1972, two days after then president Ferdinand Marcos Sr. placed the country under martial law.

He was first taken to Camp Sergio Osmeña, now the headquarters of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas. After three months, he was transferred to Camp Lapu-Lapu in Barangay Apas, Cebu City.

Paredes was detained for one year without being charged.

In a 2022 interview with SunStar Cebu, he said he believed he was arrested because of his activism against the Marcos administration. He had been a member of the Samahang Demokratiko ng Kabataan.

Paredes continued speaking against historical revisionism and human rights violations after his retirement.

Award returned

In October 2025, Paredes returned the Golden Pillar of Law Award conferred on him by the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) after learning that the same recognition had been given to former president Rodrigo Duterte.

Paredes said he could not share the award with Duterte, whose administration had been accused of extrajudicial killings and other human rights violations.

He said returning the award was an expression of “disappointment and disgust” and an act of solidarity with victims and their families.

The IBP had recognized Paredes for five decades of service to the legal profession and for upholding justice, integrity and the rule of law. (SunStar Cebu)