Retired PNB employees hold protest over delayed benefits

MORE than 40 retirees of the Philippine National Bank (PNB) in various branches in Cebu have demanded from their former employer the immediate release of their benefits, which have been due for over a decade.

These retirees staged a peaceful protest and prayer rally in front of the PNB Cebu City Hall branch on Tuesday morning, Nov. 7, 2023.

Josefina Rosario, former PNB Regional office area head in Cebu and Bohol, now leading the retired employees’ group, said the activity was part of their nationwide protest against PNB’s non-payment.

Rosario, 66, said with the majority of them being senior citizens, the group’s prayer was the immediate release of their benefits, which would alleviate their financial burden.

“We are fighting for the retirees who are really in need, and there are many of them who are much older than me,” she said. Rosario was a PNB employee from 1981 to 2010.

“Daghan ang mga retirees nga old, sick, and who need medical assistance kay most of them wala nay source of income (Many retirees are old, sick, and in need of medical assistance because most of them no longer have a source of income),” she added.

Rosario said the Supreme Court (SC) had already decided on the matter in favor of the retired employees; the PNB, allegedly employed delaying tactics in the payment of their dues to their former employees.

Rosario was referring to the payback of the employees’ Cost-of-Living Allowance (COLA) and Special Amelioration Allowance (SAA) equivalent to 40 percent and 10 percent (based on their basic salary), respectively.

The case was filed in 2007 in the Regional Trial Court (RTC) in Pasay City, which ruled in favor of the retirees in 2010. Later on, it was affirmed by the Court of Appeals (CA) in 2016, and it was finally decided by the SC in favor again of the employees only in 2023.

Rosario added that PNB must also return the deducted Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) gratuity pay of PNB retirees from their separation or retirement pay, as the SC ruled this as illegal since gratuity pay cannot be deducted from the separation pay.

There was also an issue with the iniquitous or unfair payment of separation or retirement pay as PNB paid their retirees and former employees based on basic salaries before the bank’s privatization instead of the last basic salaries, she added.

SunStar Cebu tried to reach PNB Management on their side; however, the bank had yet to respond.