Retired seafarer eyes Carcar's mayoral post

A 73-YEAR-OLD retired seafarer has filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) for the 2025 midterm elections in Carcar City, becoming the second individual to do so in the southern local government.

Raul Gabijan, a former marine engineer, submitted his COC at the local Commission on Elections (Comelec) office on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024.

Former mayor Mercedita Apura, who served from 2019 to 2022, was the first to file her COC on Wednesday, Oct. 2.

Incumbent Mayor Mario Patricio “Patrick” Barcenas has not yet filed his COC, according to Comelec spokesman Omar Sharif Mamalinta.

In other developments, Isidro Alberca, owner of Alberca Sounds and Lights Rental Services who faced controversy during the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2023 due to technical issues, filed his candidacy for city councilor on Saturday, Oct. 5.

Meanwhile, in Cebu City, North District Rep. Rachel “Cutie” del Mar filed her COC for reelection on Sunday, accompanied by her brother Ryan Benjamin and her team.

Del Mar recently received the endorsement of One Cebu Party as its standard bearer for Cebu City’s north district during the party convention last Sept. 30.

The COC filing period, which began on Oct. 1, will conclude on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

According to Comelec 7, 120 individuals in Cebu have filed their COCs on Oct. 1-3, while 184 filed in Bohol. / CDF