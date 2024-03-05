Retired seaman dies, wife hurt in motorcycle accident in Alcoy

A RETIRED seafarer died and his wife, who is a teacher, was injured in a motorcycle accident in Barangay Guiwang, Alcoy town, southern Cebu, on Monday afternoon, March 4, 2024.

Police identified the deceased as 66-year-old Tertuliano Bergantin and the wounded as Nimfa, 60.

According to Police Corporal Veronico Manriquez Jr., investigator of Alcoy Police Station, the husband lost control of the motorcycle while it was traveling downhill and crashed into the concrete barrier.

Due to the strong impact, the pair was thrown off the motorcycle and landed on the spot that was about 10 meters below the surface.

Manriquez said the two were headed home when the incident occurred after the husband picked up his wife from school. (GPL, TPT)