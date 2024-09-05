Revilla breaks ground on Cebu’s new hub for infectious disease care

SENATOR Bong Revilla led the groundbreaking and capsule laying that marked the start of the construction of the Regional Infectious and Tropical Diseases building in the vicinity of the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center in Cebu City on August 29, 2024.
Revilla, chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Works, graced the ceremony for the construction of the eight-story building, which is primarily for infectious and transmissible diseases.
Also present during the event were local and provincial government officials, as well as Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa.
The building will have 33 rooms, which will each have six hospital beds.
The construction of the facility will be taken over by the Department of Public Works and Highways.
The Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center is an Apex Tertiary Level Hospital with 17 specialty centers.
“Ito naman ating groundbreaking eh pangako natin ito na tinupad natin. First phase pa lang po to at may P120 million tayong initial na inilaan para dito, so we’ll make sure na matatapos ito by next year. Request din ito sa atin ng ating mahal na gobernador at ng ating mga kongresista na kailangan talaga ito dito ng ating mga kababayang Cebuano,” said Revilla. (Sponsored Content)