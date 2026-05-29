Revised SB2 to fund waste budget

Summary:

Mandaue City officials are seeking approval for a revised P446-million Supplemental Budget 2, superseding a previous P447-million proposal to fund waste management and infrastructure projects.

City Councilor Joel Seno stated that a significant portion of the proposed budget will allocate funds to waste collection, disposal operations, and extending an existing hauling contract.

The city is pursuing a compromise agreement with Asian Energy Systems regarding landfill operations while the proposed budget undergoes the standard legislative process for ordinance approval.

MANDAUE City officials are seeking approval of a revised P446-million Supplemental Budget (SB) 2 to address waste management challenges and fund priority infrastructure projects.

Mandaue City Councilor Joel Seno, chairman of the committee on appropriations, budget and finance, said the proposal was adjusted from the original P447 million submitted by the City Development Council (CDC).

“This is an entirely new Supplemental Budget No. 2,” Seno said. “It supersedes the previous proposal submitted by the CDC. The budget items remain generally the same, but some amounts were adjusted based on the city’s current priorities and operational needs.”

A significant portion of the proposed budget will be allocated to waste collection and disposal operations as the city continues to deal with concerns surrounding the Binaliw landfill facility, where technical and operational issues have affected garbage management services.

Seno said the city is considering extending the services of its existing third-party hauling contractor to ensure uninterrupted waste collection while officials work on a long-term waste management solution.

“We cannot afford any disruption in garbage collection services,” he said. “While discussions are ongoing regarding the city’s long-term direction in waste management, we must continue operating under our current setup to guarantee that essential services remain uninterrupted.”

The city is also pursuing a compromise agreement with Asian Energy Systems, the company involved in landfill operations, in an effort to find a more sustainable arrangement.

Aside from waste management, the revised supplemental budget includes funding for infrastructure projects aimed at improving public facilities and services.

Seno clarified that SB2 is separate from Supplemental Budget 1, which covered employee gratuity payments and has already been fully implemented.

The proposed P446-million budget will still undergo the standard legislative process, including committee deliberations and council hearings, before it can be approved through an ordinance. / ABC