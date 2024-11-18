Revisiting Chelsea Manalo’s Miss Universe 2024 journey

When the Miss Universe competition kicked off in Mexico on Nov. 17, Chelsea knew how to make an entrance. With her iconic scream of “Philippines!” she instantly captured the spotlight, proving she was destined for the Top 30. And she made it!

Swimsuit round (Top 30)

Chelsea sizzled as she strutted down the runway for the swimsuit round, her high ponytail and straight hair adding to her fierce look. She owned the “Tampisaw” walk in a stunning gold cape and blue swimsuit, making it clear she was a standout. While her journey ended here, Filipinos were still buzzing with pride over her flawless pasarela (runway walk).

Denmark’s Victoria Theilvig claimed the Miss Universe 2024 title, beating out 124 incredible contestants. Chidimma Adetshina from Nigeria took first runner-up, followed by María Fernanda Beltran of Mexico, Suchata Chuangsri from Thailand and Ileana Márquez from Venezuela.

Though this may not have been Chelsea’s time to claim the Miss Universe crown, it’s certainly not the end of her pageant career. Hours after the coronation, Miss Universe 2024 named Chelsea as one of the continental queens, crowning her Miss Universe Asia 2024. She joins three other queens representing their respective continents: Chidimma Adetshina of Nigeria for Africa & Oceania, Matilda Wirtavuori of Finland for Europe & the Middle East and Tatiana Calmell of Peru for the Americas.

Queens always rise when it’s their moment.