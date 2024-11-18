Revisiting Chelsea Manalo’s Miss Universe 2024 journey

In a night of historic moments, the 73rd Miss Universe witnessed two firsts for the Philippines: Chelsea Manalo, an African-American Filipina, represented the nation, and she also earned the first Miss Universe continental crown for the country.
Even without reaching the Top 12, Chelsea Manalo’s journey feels like a win. Her dedicated performance and representation of the country were more than enough to make the Philippines proud.
Here’s a roundup of the unforgettable highlights from her time in the competition.
National costume
During the preliminary rounds on Nov. 15, 2024, Chelsea stole the spotlight with a national costume that beautifully blended cultures and religions. Inspired by Hiraya — a Filipino word meaning “hope” and “aspirations” — her gown captured the spirit of both Christianization and Islam’s influence in the Philippines. Chelsea herself said it best: “Hiraya is a vision of what will become… It’s clear in your mind, and it speaks truthfully in your heart.” Talk about representing with heart and soul!
Swimsuit
Chelsea walked the stage like the queen she is during the swimsuit round, rocking a bright blue bikini paired with a gold cape. The real showstopper? Her sweet smile and effortlessly curly hair that had the crowd swooning. Chelsea’s presence was pure fire.
Evening gown
Out of all the glittering, beaded, body-hugging dresses, Chelsea’s blue ball gown by designer Manny Halasan had us all feeling like we were watching a Disney princess take the stage. It was as sweet as her smile and when she twirled on stage, it was like watching a little girl achieve her beauty queen dreams. No wonder Filipinos couldn’t stop talking about it.
Entrance
When the Miss Universe competition kicked off in Mexico on Nov. 17, Chelsea knew how to make an entrance. With her iconic scream of “Philippines!” she instantly captured the spotlight, proving she was destined for the Top 30. And she made it!
Swimsuit round (Top 30)
Chelsea sizzled as she strutted down the runway for the swimsuit round, her high ponytail and straight hair adding to her fierce look. She owned the “Tampisaw” walk in a stunning gold cape and blue swimsuit, making it clear she was a standout. While her journey ended here, Filipinos were still buzzing with pride over her flawless pasarela (runway walk).
Denmark’s Victoria Theilvig claimed the Miss Universe 2024 title, beating out 124 incredible contestants. Chidimma Adetshina from Nigeria took first runner-up, followed by María Fernanda Beltran of Mexico, Suchata Chuangsri from Thailand and Ileana Márquez from Venezuela.
Though this may not have been Chelsea’s time to claim the Miss Universe crown, it’s certainly not the end of her pageant career. Hours after the coronation, Miss Universe 2024 named Chelsea as one of the continental queens, crowning her Miss Universe Asia 2024. She joins three other queens representing their respective continents: Chidimma Adetshina of Nigeria for Africa & Oceania, Matilda Wirtavuori of Finland for Europe & the Middle East and Tatiana Calmell of Peru for the Americas.
Queens always rise when it’s their moment.