Reviving classic rides, stories, maintenance tips

Riders’ stories

If you’re new to the community, riders hit the gas looking like they just stepped straight out of a 1920s fashion magazine. Wearing their finest suits and polished shoes, they rally behind a relentless call to raise awareness and funds for men’s health issues, specifically prostate cancer research and men’s mental health initiatives.

Andrew Ford U. Guardo, DGR co-founder, is living the dream in more ways than one. Not only did he bring the dapper ride to Cebu, but he also checked off a major bucket list item. He recounted the fulfillment of a lifelong dream: restoring a rare classic motorcycle, the Zundapp Super Sabre 250cc from the 1950s in West Germany. For him, it was the resurrection of a piece of history, brought back to its former glory.

He shared that the original owner was an Italian parish priest who brought the motorcycle with him to the Philippines. When the priest was reassigned to Butuan City in Mindanao, a friend of his — an engineer — purchased the motorcycle.

“When I acquired it in 2018, I found the original deed of sale and registration, revealing the transaction details. It was purchased for P2,000, a price that was considered quite hefty back in those days,” said Guardo.

The motorcycle was brought to Cebu in the 1980s, where it was actively used until 1993, when the second owner passed away. After that, it spent 25 years as a garage queen, preserved but not running.

“I’ve always harbored a profound longing for any of those European classic motorcycles like a Puch, DKW, Ducati or a classic Triumph, and acquiring this Zundapp has truly fulfilled that dream,” said Guardo.

Additionally, in 2018, Honda C70 owners in Cebu, known as the “Ubec Cub,” officially formed a group with a motto to live by: “Anti Pakusog-Pakusog Club.” Guardo also mentioned that Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes is an honorary member of this group, having ridden the vehicle since his high school days. To this day, he occasionally rides it to City Hall.

“This story of restoration and perseverance is a testament to the values Mayor Cortes embodies — dedication, hard work and the importance of remembering one’s roots. It’s a story that continues to inspire many within the community and group members,” said Guardo.

The custom motorcycle community in Cebu continues to support and inspire each other with their unique creations, transforming bikes into Classic Cafe Racers, Bobbers, Choppers and Scramblers.