Reviving the Bugsay: Paddlers bring back PH’s ocean heritage

FOR centuries, the sea has shaped Filipino life, with the bangka and bugsay connecting communities across the archipelago. Today, the Philippine Outrigger Canoe Club (POCC) is reviving that maritime heritage through ocean paddling.

Founded in 2021, POCC is a non-stock, non-profit organization dedicated to developing competitive outrigger canoeing while promoting the Philippines’ identity as an oceanic nation. Guided by its three pillars — culture, community and conservation — the club combines sport with cultural preservation and environmental stewardship.

“We want to revive our ocean culture that has always been deeply rooted in Cebu and throughout the Philippines,” said POCC President and founding member Faye Jimiera.

Based in Barangay Agus, Lapu-Lapu City, POCC welcomes beginners through weekend rookie sessions, providing boats, paddles and safety gear so anyone can experience the sport. The club also advocates for outrigger canoeing to be introduced in schools to instill discipline, teamwork and an appreciation for the country’s seafaring heritage.

Beyond competition, members regularly conduct coastal cleanups, community outreach and educational programs, including the “Ocean Love for Kids and Fisherfolk” initiative and the “Sea of Dreams” Scholarship for student-athletes.

This POCC will make history by representing the Philippines at the International Va’a Federation (IVF) World Sprint Championships in Singapore from Aug. 19–29, 2026. This marks the country’s first official participation as an IVF member federation and the first time the world championships will be held in Asia.

The Philippine team will field 19 paddlers competing in individual and team events. However, the club continues to seek sponsors to help fund the delegation’s travel and accommodations.

Looking ahead, POCC hopes to establish more canoe clubs nationwide, promote sports tourism and preserve the Visayan maritime tradition for future generations.

For Jimiera and her fellow paddlers, every stroke of the bugsay is more than a race — it is a step toward reconnecting Filipinos with their identity as people of the sea.