Reward for cop’s killer raised to P500,000 as manhunt intensifies

Morico also handed financial assistance to the family and posthumously awarded Deiparine the Medalya ng Kadakilaan (PNP Heroism Medal) in recognition of his bravery, dedication to duty, and selfless service, as he gave his life in the line of duty.

The CIDG also granted the family Special Financial Assistance under Republic Act 6963 and the PSMBFI Partial Payment for Death Claims, which were personally received by Deiparine’s wife, Janice.

“In this solemn moment, I and the whole CIDG family extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved family of Police Captain Joel Deiparine, who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of sworn duty. His dedication and commitment to service, courage, and bravery will be eternally honored and remembered. Rest in peace, Joel,” Morico said.

Morico assured the family that the CIDG will continue to pursue justice and capture the suspects, who have been identified as hired gunmen.

A region-wide manhunt operation is ongoing against the main suspect, Leonardo “Jun” Manto, who has been tagged as armed and dangerous due to his involvement in various firearms-related offenses.

Authorities also believe Manto is involved in gun running and is a known source of loose firearms supplied to criminals in Metro Cebu.

On Saturday night, October 25, Deiparine and another police officer were riding a motorcycle conducting surveillance on Manto, who was reportedly engaged in illegal firearms trading, when the suspect blocked their path and opened fire.

All police units in Central Visayas are working together to capture the suspect, under the directive of Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan, chief of PRO Central Visayas. (AYB)