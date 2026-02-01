Rex Smith reveals he has a Filipino grandchild

LEGENDARY pop balladeer Rex Smith revealed that he has a Filipino grandchild, whom he proudly showed on his mobile phone during a recent interview.

“He is 12 years old. He could be the next teen idol in the Philippines. He is a good-looking man,” Smith said of his grandson.

The 70-year-old singer was interviewed by Superbalita Cebu during a virtual press conference on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. Smith is currently in Cebu ahead of his Valentine concerts in Cebu City.

“One of my two grandchildren,” Smith said, adding that his son’s former wife was Miss Philippines in Canada.

Asked about his love life following three divorces, Smith said he is now “happily married.”

Smith described the Valentine shows as a nostalgic evening, featuring many of his well-known hits from his decades-long music career. “I also have a new song, ‘Without a Word,’ that is perfect for Valentine’s,” he said. “I will be accompanied by a full band with backup singers. The concert will probably run for an hour and 20 minutes.”

Smith, who has spent five decades in the music industry, last performed in Cebu in February 2017. / TRC