Reyes Cup, PH Open scheduled to return this October

MANILA – The World Nineball Tour, in partnership with Puyat Sports, announced Tuesday, July 14, 2026, the return of the Reyes Cup and the Philippines Open Pool Championship.

The Reyes Cup will be held on Oct. 15-18 and followed by the Philippines Open Pool Championship on Oct. 20–24 at the Gateway Mall in Quezon City.

Team Asia, led by the legendary Francisco “Django” Bustamante, will defend the Reyes Cup as back-to-back champions following their commanding 11–3 victory in 2025.

Ralf Souquet, one of the sport’s all-time greats, is taking charge of Team Rest of the World for the first time.

“Bringing both the Reyes Cup and the Philippines Open back in 2026 fills us with enormous pride. With the Reyes Cup returning alongside the Philippines Open at Gateway Mall, and Filipino fans who are simply the best in the world, we cannot wait to welcome everyone back to Manila for another unforgettable October,” stated Aristeo “Putch” Puyat in a news release Tuesday.

The 2025 inaugural edition set a new benchmark for what a Matchroom Major can be: a brutal single elimination format, a Colosseum-like arena that placed players at the heart of a roaring crowd, and Spain’s David Alcaide crowned champion after a masterclass of composure under the most intense pressure imaginable.

Fans are excited to watch reigning world champion Carlo Biado claim the title on Filipino soil.

“The Philippines is the home of pool — and these two events prove it every October. The talent we have here in Asia is incredible, but it is the fans who make Manila like nowhere else in the world. When that crowd gets behind you, it is something you never forget. I am so proud of what the Reyes Cup and the Philippines Open have become, and I know our fans will make October 2026 very special once again,” said Reyes. / PNA