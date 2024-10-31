RFM Corp., Unilever strengthen 25-year JV

THE Unilever-RFM joint venture has reaffirmed its commitment to expanding its footprint in the Philippine ice cream market.

The joint venture, responsible for the beloved Selecta, Magnum and Cornetto brands, aims to tap further into the strong growth potential of the country’s consumer market.

Unilever, a global powerhouse in ice cream with over P480 billion in annual ice cream sales, has its brands such as Ben & Jerry’s, Wall’s and Magnum among its portfolio.

The partnership with RFM has already made the Philippines one of Unilever’s top ten ice cream markets worldwide.

Concepcion said that the joint venture is central to RFM’s growth trajectory, representing about a third of the company’s total revenues.

He noted that RFM shareholders could expect continued expansion through innovative products derived from Unilever’s R&D and insights combined with the local entrepreneurship spirit of RFM. / KOC