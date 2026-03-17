Rhimes eyes ‘Bridgerton’ spinoff centered on Violet

A NEW spinoff from the world of "Bridgerton" may be in development, this time focusing on the family’s matriarch, Violet Bridgerton.

Executive producer Shonda Rhimes shared that the idea is under consideration following the success of "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story."

Speaking in a podcast interview, Rhimes said a Violet-centered narrative is “an area that we’re excited about,” adding that it offers rich storytelling potential. She noted that if another spinoff were to move forward, Violet would be a compelling character to explore.

Violet, portrayed by Ruth Gemmell, has taken on a more prominent role in recent seasons, including a developing relationship with Lord Marcus Anderson, played by Daniel Francis. The character is also closely connected to Lady Danbury, portrayed by Adjoa Andoh.

No official confirmation or production timeline has been announced for the potential series. (AYP)