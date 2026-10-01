Rhyker’s Cup slated Oct. 3-4

THE Cebu Seven-A-Side Football – Rhyker’s Cup 2026 Round 2 will bring around 120 teams to the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex on Oct. 3-4 for two days of football action.

Teams from Cebu and various parts of the Visayas region are expected to compete in the 7-a-side tournament, including soccer moms from Manila and Bohol.

The grassroots categories will also feature teams from Bohol and Maasin, Southern Leyte.

“We are expecting around 120 teams across our limited tournament slots, creating an exciting weekend of football competition, friendship and unforgettable memories,” said Jeren Labares of the overall organizing committee.

The tournament features a wide range of categories to showcase talent across all ages: P7, P9, P11, P13, Boys 16, Girls 16, Boys 18, Men’s Open, Women’s Open, and Soccer Moms.

In response to public demand, organizers have opened a Girls 12 division for Round 2, further strengthening the tournament’s commitment to girls’ grassroots football development.

The Cebu Seven-A-Side Football – Rhyker’s Cup 2026 Round 2 is made possible through the support of tournament partners Immuni PH, Milo, Keish Sticker, R3 Partum, and Anjo World. (Rico B. Ramirez)