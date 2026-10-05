Ria Atayde pregnant with second baby with Zanjoe

ZANJOE Marudo is set to become a father for the second time as his wife, Ria Atayde-Marudo, is currently pregnant with their second child.

The actor confirmed the news during a private screening of the film “Apol of My Ai” at the CinePanalo Film Festival, saying their eldest child, two-year-old Sabino, will soon become a big brother.

Zanjoe won Best Supporting Actor for his role as an overseas Filipino worker in “Apol of My Ai” at the Puregold CinePanalo Awards Night on Sept. 30, 2026. However, he was unable to attend the ceremony due to personal reasons.

When asked whether his wife is expecting a boy or a girl, Zanjoe said, “Oh, we’ll announce that later, whether it’s a girl or a boy.” / TRC S