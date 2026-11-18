Actress Rica Peralejo considers it a blessing in disguise that she declined an invitation to join Pinoy Big Brother as a celebrity housemate years ago.

“Seeing everything about PBB on my feed now, I really thought, thank God I said no before (way before, when I was still single) when I was asked to be part of the house,” Rica shared in a post.

“Maybe, back then, I had at least a little wisdom to know that I would probably say or do things that could get me canceled,” the actress added.

“It’s not that I’m hiding that side of myself, but why would I broadcast my bad side? It’s enough that I’m telling you about it now,” she said.

“But I won’t go into details. It’s not that I wish to be super loved or have an image of being a perfect person because I also don’t want to be inauthentic. But yes, I don’t think you need to publicize your own shortcomings to be considered authentic.”

Recently, Star Magic released an official statement addressing the intense online bashing received by the new housemates of PBB Collab Edition 3.0, particularly Cianne Dominguez and Shea Valerio. / TRC