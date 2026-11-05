Rica Peralejo regrets not pursuing US citizenship

Actress Rica Peralejo-Bonifacio has expressed regret over passing up opportunities to become a United States citizen when she was younger, saying she prioritized her thriving showbiz career in the Philippines at the time.

“When I was younger I probably had a couple of chances to become a US Citizen. But I ignored it because I was then doing very well in the Philippines,” Rica wrote on Threads.

“What I did not see back then is that no matter how well you do back home, a weak passport is a weak passport. And a nation that has crooks for leaders will make you wish you had other options,” she added.

Rica also shared a message for her children and younger generations, urging them not to pass up opportunities to live abroad.

“So kids, don’t repeat my mistakes. If you have the chance, grab it. Bow,” she wrote. / TRC